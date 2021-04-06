Listen to this article

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — The Jasper County Public Libraries entered into Phase 6 of its re-opening plan on April 1st. They are closer to their norm, but things are still a bit different. This is a brief look at what Phase 6 means.

What to Expect:

  • More public hours
  • Expanding types of in-person programming offered
  • Return of Library Volunteers

Expanded Public and Curbside Service Hours are as follows:

  • DeMotte: Mon, Tue, Thurs 9am-7pm | Wed 9am-5pm | Fri & Sat 9am-4pm
  • Rensselaer: Mon-Thurs 9am-7pm | Fri & Sat 9am-4pm
  • Wheatfield: Mon, Wed, Thurs 9:30am-5pm | Tue 9:30am-7pm | Fri & Sat 9am-4pm

Still in Effect:

  • Children 15 years old and under must be accompanied by an adult as long as a Public Health Emergency exists in Indiana
  • Library will follow local health department and/or Indiana Governor’s Executive Order in regard to face coverings
  • Social distancing will be observed
  • Return materials in outside book drops only; items will be quarantined for 120 hours (5 days) before check in (no fines)
  • Computers disinfected between use as time allows
  • One Community Room available at each Library with capacity limitations / no private social gatherings at this time / one reservation per day
  • Study rooms available / one reservation per day

