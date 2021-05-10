Dear Editor,
Of the 92 Indiana counties, more than 48 have changed to the process in which they vote. Several, like Jasper County, are in the process of exploring the idea of vote centers.
Last year, both party chairmen, Republican Party chairman Jeff Phillips and Democrat chairman Mike Wheeler, along with Jasper County Commissioner Kendell Culp, came to me asking that we look into the vote center concept.
I have always thought about the idea. Having received numerous emails from fellow Indiana clerks on how well they work in their respective counties and how they save taxpayers money, we have decided to move forward.
In April, we formed a bipartisan study committee comprised of poll workers, a commissioner, a councilman and community leaders. We all worked together and were all able agree to bring this plan to reality.
Vote centers will allow the Jasper County voter to cast their vote at any of the 10 vote center locations. No more trying to rush across town to a precinct to vote, only to get there too late.
Having used the electronic e-pollbooks since the 2018 General Election, the check-in procedure goes much more smoothly. With the swipe of your Indiana driver’s license, much like you would a credit card, your voter information comes up. This gives your name, address, date of birth, precinct, etc.
Then you are ready to move on to the voting machine. It really is that simple.
We will be able to have more voting machines at each vote center location, which will help shorten the voter’s wait time in line. Having fewer locations, fewer polling site rentals, as well as fewer poll workers, will be a cost savings to the taxpayers of Jasper County.
As this is a non-election year and we have gone through — and are still in the midst of — the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become evident to us that this is a perfect time to address the vote center idea. Each year it seems to get more difficult to find poll workers for all of our 29 polling locations.
During the 2020 elections, we found it most challenging to find enough workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some polling locations were working without a complete staff. But they all dug in and did a great job with added work, pressure and stress. I am so proud of these workers that stepped up and worked these polling locations.
We are excited to present this plan to the voters of Jasper County. Vote centers will be so much more convenient for both the voter as well as the poll worker — not to mention saving taxpayer money.
We feel very strongly that once we go through an election season, we will all wonder why we waited so long.
Kara Fishburn,
Jasper County (Ind.) clerk