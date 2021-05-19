WHEATFIELD — Jasper County will be well represented at next week’s girls’ track regional at Portage, with several athletes from Kankakee Valley, Covenant Christian and Rensselaer Central qualifying from Tuesday’s KV sectional.
The host Lady Kougars had seven first-place finishes and used loads of depth to score a whopping 187 points to win the team trophy in comfortable fashion. Kouts was second with 73 points, followed by Covenant Christian (69) and Rensselaer (62).
The 14-team event also included Morgan Township (fifth), Boone Grove (sixth) and Hebron (seventh), as well as North Judson, Winamac, South Newton, Knox, West Central, South Newton and Oregon-Davis.
Junior Taylor Schoonveld earned the most points for the Kougars, winning the 300-meter hurdles and the high jump. She also served as the anchor leg on the winning 4-by-400-meter relay and placed third in the 100 hurdles, giving her four events in which to choose from at next week’s regional.
Schoonveld won the 300 hurdles in 47.43 seconds to outlast Covenant Christian sophomore Gabbi Zeilenga, who enjoyed an outstanding meet as well. Zeilenga finished in 49.19, with Ella Patterson of Kouts securing the final regional qualifying spot at 49.69.
The No. 1 seed in the high jump, Schoonveld, a state qualifier in the event as a freshman in 2019, soared 5 feet, 4 inches to win her second sectional high jump title. Sophomore teammate Emily Nannenga was second at 5-3, edging Rensselaer Central junior Ariel Manns, who also jumped 5-3 but did so after Nannenga cleared that height.
Patterson was the 100 hurdles champion in 16.09, with Zeilenga and Schoonveld finishing 2-3. Zeilenga raced to a 16.46 time and Schoonveld, the Northwest Crossroads Conference champion in the event, was third in 16.64.
Joining Schoonveld on the winner’s podium in the 4-by-400 were teammates Halle Frieden, Brooke Swart and Elise Kasper. The foursome won in a time of 4:14.85. Swart also won the 400 dash crown in 1:02.13, with Kasper third in 1:04.12.
Freshman distance standout Emma Bell secured 20 points on her own for KVHS, winning the 1,600 meters in 5:29.27 and adding the 3,200 title in 11:55.86. Fellow freshman Audrey Campbell placed second in the 1,600 in 5:44.40, with RCHS junior Amzie Maienbrook taking third in 5:47.05.
Bell also ran anchor on KV’s runner-up 4-by-800 team that featured Emilee Wilson, Campbell and Frieden. The team’s 10:24.13 was second to Morgan Township’s 10:00.90.
KV’s other first-place finish came at shot-put where senior Maddy Friant disposed of eight other finalists with a toss of 35-9 1/2. That was over four feet further than Hebron senior Stephanie Hano’s toss of 41-5.
Zeilenga claimed the pole vault title at 9 feet, edging Rensselaer’s Oliver, who cleared 8-6. KV’s Morgan Moslow was third at 7-6.
Covenant senior Morgan Schaafsma was first in the discus throw at 100 feet even, winning the event by nearly 11 feet.
KVHS sophomore Ava McKim was second in the 100-meter dash in 13.31 seconds, beating Oliver’s time of 13.61, and finished second again in the 200 meters in 27.48. Freshman teammate Ella Carden was third to qualify for regional, finishing in a time of 28.18.
McKim and Carden joined Swart and junior Carissa Seneczko to claim the 4-by-100 relay title in 51.81 seconds. Closing fast in the straightaway was the Bomber team of Grace Healey, Oliver, Bethany Michal and Gracie Castle in 52.93.
Covenant’s group of senior Desiree Holmes, junior Emma Orsburn, sophomore Dasha Frump and Zeilenga was third in 53.21.
Carden was also second in the long jump at 16 feet, 1 1/2 inches. Holmes, who won the long jump event as a freshman in 2018, picked up her second sectional title on Tuesday with a leap of 16-4 1/2.
Frieden was third in the 800 run in 2:32.34.
Other area teams and competitors to score Tuesday included Rensselaer’s 4-by-800 team of Ava Barten, Maienbrook, Solcy Sanchez and Rheannon Pinkerman; Carden (4th), Holmes (5th), Gracie Stevens of North Newton (7th) and Orsburn (8th) in the 100 meters; Addysen Standish of South Newton (4th) and sophomore Laynie Capellari (5th) in the 100 hurdles; Holmes (4th) and Oliver (7th) in the 200 dash; Standish (4th) and Rensselaer’s Taylor Jordan (6th) in the 400 meters; Capellari (5th) and Michal (7th) in the 300 hurdles; Campbell (4th), Frump (5th) and Pinkerman (7th) in the 800 run; Maienbrook (6th) in the 3,200; Rensselaer’s fifth-place 4-by-400 relay team Jordan, Audrey Davisson, Emma Sinn and Riley Rentschler; North Newton’s Sophia Hollopeter (5th), West Central’s Avery Fritz (6th), South Newton’s Liz Glassburn (7th), Healey (7th) and McKim (8th) in the long jump; Glassburn (5th), Stevens (6th), Frump (6th), Orsburn (9th), North Newton’s Heidi Schleman (9th), West Central’s Satine Olson (9th) and RCHS’s Kaylee Tiede-Souza (9th) in the high jump; KV’s Alex Estes (4th) and West Central’s Destiny Villarreal (8th) in the discus; Schaafsma (5th) and KV’s Tiffany McBain (7th) on the shot; and KV’s Isabella Cochran (5th) in the pole vault.
Check the Rensselaer Republican website for more pictures from Tuesday’s KV sectional.