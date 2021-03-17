GARY — Three local standouts from Jasper County earned court time as members of the Indiana University-Northwest women’s basketball team this winter.
Former Kankakee Valley all-conference player Sarah Martin led the RedHawks with a 12.1 points per game average before an injury sidelined her after eight games. She was among team leaders in 3-point baskets with 10, hitting 37% from deep (10 of 27).
A sophomore guard, Martin made eight starts for coach Ryan Shelton.
Martin’s sister, Sam, a freshman, earned more court time as the season progressed for IU-NW. A 6-foot guard/forward, Sam averaged 7.5 points in 19 appearances, including nine starts.
She was second on the team in total points with 142 and led the team in rebounding with 104 for a 5.5 per game average. She also had 31 assists.
Rensselaer Central’s all-conference player Sydney Van Meter also saw action for the RedHawks, averaging 2.5 points and 1.4 rebounds per game in 17 games, including five starts.
The RedHawks finished 5-14, reaching the semifinals of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference after upsetting their first two opponents.
Former Kougars teammates at USI
EVANSVILLE — Former Kankakee Valley golfers Hannah Herma and Halle Gutwein are teammates on the University of Southern Indiana’s women’s golf squad.
Both are among the top five scorers for the Screaming Eagles. Gutwein, a freshman, opened the season by placing among the top 10 at the Lady Panther Fall Classic in Bolivar, Missouri, on Sept. 22. She shot a 77 on the second day of the tournament to finish ninth overall.
Herma, meanwhile, shot a 78 in the team’s second meet on Sept. 28. The junior finished among the top 10 at the Lewis Flyer Intercollegiate event in Lamont, Illinois.
The Eagles won their first two meets during the fall season. They competed in four meets in all and will continue play on March 20 at the Sagniaw Valley State Invitational.
Kennedy excels in first year at Franklin
FRANKLIN — Franklin College freshman swimmer Kennedy Minter enjoyed a strong start to her collegiate career by scoring for the Grizzlies in a number of meets this year.
Her best finish came at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference meet last week, finishing second in the 200-yard individual medley to teammate Caileigh McCafferty. A record-setting swimmer at RCHS, Minter finished the event in 2 minutes, 16.95 seconds to McCafferty’s 2:07.37.
Minter also swam the first leg of Manchester’s second 400-yard medley relay team that placed seventh in the HCAC. The meet was held at the Vigo County Aquatics Complex in Terre Haute.
The Grizzlies won the team title with 264 points, beating Transylvania University (128) by over 130 points. Anderson and Rose-Hulman finished 3-4 at the meet.
Franklin finished 7-0 during the regular season, including 5-0 against HCAC foes.