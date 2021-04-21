RENSSELAER, Ind. — Jasper County’s new tax abatement scorecard was used for the first time as the county council voted to have a preliminary resolution drafted to vote on a 7-year straight-line abatement for Ozinga to install a digester for the dairies.
The $8 million project would create just one job, but it would be a high-paying salary in the $70,000 to $80,000 range.
The tax abatement would start at 100 percent and then go down a percentage each year for seven years.
“I think this is a good example of the scorecard determining merit for an abatement for this type of project,” said Stephen Eastridge, Jasper County Economic Development Organization Executive Director. “The scorecard took into consideration the high investment, the number of jobs created, and the high wages.”
If the resolution is approved and Ozinga accepts the abatement, it also agrees not to appeal its assessed valuation over the life of the abatement.
The scorecard was created and approved for a more streamlined process for tax abatements and to eliminate competition between communities.
There are now two different tax abatement scorecard templates, one for new businesses and another one for existing businesses looking to expand.
Councilmember Paul Norwine asked if the “but for” argument applies to this abatement request, which means this project would not be coming to Jasper County if it wasn’t for this abatement.
“The company is not moving until we get this approved,” answered Eastridge.
Echoing action by the Jasper County Commissioners, the county council also approved a resolution allowing the Jasper County Election Board to keep investigating moving elections to a vote center concept instead of the 29 precinct-based voting locations.
County Clerk Kara Fishburn informed the council that moving to a vote center concept would allow any eligible county voter to vote at any of the vote center locations. Fishburn added that they are looking at 10 vote centers currently but that isn’t set in stone.
The vote center concept is designed to make elections more efficient while saving taxpayer money and more convenient for voters.
“It is challenging to find poll workers and this will reduce the number of workers needed to coordinate an election,” added Fishburn.