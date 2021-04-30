JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Commissioners will hold a meeting on Monday, May 3 at 8:15 a.m. at the health department’s new building at 910 S. Sparling Avenue in Rensselaer.
Items on the agenda include a public hearing on the designation of an infrastructure development zone, a request to put a 4-H shooting range northwest of the county airport, an update on the condition of County Road 480 West, a speed limit or stop sign request at Fountain Park, discussion on city sewer to the west side of the county highway department by Jerry Lockridge of the City of Rensselaer, a discussion of a NIPSCO Task Force, a pair of rezoning requests and a request from county prosecutor Jacob Taulman to convert a part-time investigator to full-time.