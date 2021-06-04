• FREE FLIGHTS: The EAA Young Eagles Rally Free Flights For Kids event has been rescheduled from June 5 to June 13 and will run from 8 a m. to noon, CST, at Jasper County Airport. The EAA chapter originally conducting the event had to reschedule and organizers were able to move the event to June 13. There will be free aircraft rides for kids 8-17 years. For reservations, email info@jaspercountyairport.com and provide the child’s first name, child’s age, parent’s name and parent’s phone number. For more information, call the airport at (219) 866-2100.
• BLOOD DRIVE: A Red Cross blood drive will be held on Wednesday, June 16 at the Fowler United Methodist Church from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., CST. If you are interested in donating blood, call 1-800-GIVE-LIFE to schedule an appointment or just come to the church.
• FREE MOVIE: The Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce, the Rensselaer Parks Department and the Little Cousin Jasper Festival committee will present a free movie, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, on Sunday, June 13 at the LaRue Pool. There will be free food and it will be free to swim in the pool. The movie will begin at dusk (around 8 p.m.). For more information, call (219) 866-5001 or (219) 477-0368.
• PAC MEMBER SHOW: A closing recipient for the Prairie Arts Council’s fourth annual Member Show will be held on Friday, June 18 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Carnegie Center. The artists will be on hand to meet and greet anyone who would like to attend.
• ARTCAMP RETURNS: The Prairie Arts Council will offer 2021 Preview ArtCamp art workshops this summer. On Saturday, June 19, Lindsey Preston will offer several painting workshops for ages 4 to adults at the Presbyterian Church in Rensselaer. Go to prairieartscouncil.net to register and watch for additional pop-up workshops throughout the summer by following the PAC’s Facebook page.
• ART IN THE ALLEY: The Art in the Alley Festival will return on Saturday, July 17 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Rensselaer. The festival will celebrate the arts and downtown Rensselaer businesses at Filson Park, which is located next to the RENARTWLK murals. Local artists and vendors will be on hand and a Make-N-Take Art Tent will be set up on park grounds. There will also be live performances by local musicians and hourly drawing of prizes. Admission and parking are free.
• LIBRARY BOARD: The Jasper County Public Library Board will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, June 14 at 6 p.m. in the Rensselaer Library’s meeting room. Meetings are open to the public.
• REMINGTON PARK BOARD: The Remington Park Board will meet on Thursday, June 10 at 7 p.m., EST, at the Remington Town Hall at S. Indiana St.
• FREE MEALS: Free meals will be served for youth ages 18 years and younger at the Van Rensselaer Intermediate School Monday through Friday from June 1-June 1. Breakfast will be held from 8-9 a.m., with lunch to be served from 11 a.m. to noon. Please enter through Entrance 14 at the school. For more information, call (219) 866-7822.
• REDEVELOPMENT BOARD: The Remington Redevelopment Board will meet on Monday, June 21 at 6 p.m., EST, at the Remington Town Hall on S. Indiana St.
• MASS VACCINATIONS: The Indiana Department of Health will be offering a drive-thru mass vaccination clinic on June 22, 23 and 24 for first shots at the First Church in Wheatfield on U.S. 231 & State Road 10 near the Family Express. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This site will be offering the PFIZER vaccine. You can go online to ourshot.in.gov to schedule your appointment or just drive-thru any of the above dates without an appointment. The Pfizer vaccine is currently approved under the EUA for 12+ and we are encouraging all 12+ patients to take advantage of this drive-thru prior to the fall school year. Please note that just as with other routine immunizations, consent will be given by the parent or guardian at registration, so providers do not need proof of the child’s age to confirm eligibility. An adult MUST accompany any minor ages 12-17 years old to his or her vaccination appointment. Please take advantage of this massive drive-thru opportunity so your child is fully vaccinated prior to the fall 2021-2022 school year. Please keep in mind with 6th-graders and seniors needing shots prior to the fall school year, they will need to wait 2 weeks in between the Covid-19 vaccine and any other vaccines needed for your child.
• AUCTION ITEMS NEEDED: The Jasper County Retired Iron Club is currently looking for farm-related items for their annual fundraiser auction on June 19, 2021. Contact Jim Lanoue at 866-5970 or Steve Shide at 863-5681.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• LEPC MEETING DATES: The Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) has released its 2021 schedule. The next meeting will be held June 10 with a Tabletop Exercise with time and location to be announced (depends on COVID situation). Access information will be available on the Jasper County website as meeting dates draw near. Other dates to remember include Aug. 12 with time and location to TBD … Oct. 14 with time and location TBD and Dec. 9 with time and location TBD.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.