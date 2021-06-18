• HOLIDAY TRASH PICK-UP: All offices of the City of Rensselaer will be closed on Friday, July 2 and Monday, July 5 in observance of July Fourth. The Friday, July 2 trash route will be picked up on Thursday, July 1 and the Monday trash and curbside recycle will be picked up on Tuesday, July 6. Contact the City of Rensselaer Street Department at (219) 866-7833 for more information regarding the trash schedule.
• DRAINAGE BOARD MEETS: A Jasper/Newton County Joint Drainage Board meeting will be held at the Jasper County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, July 7 at 9 a.m., CST. The public is welcome to attend.
• ART IN THE ALLEY: The Art in the Alley Festival will return on Saturday, July 17 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Rensselaer. The festival will celebrate the arts and downtown Rensselaer businesses at Filson Park, which is located next to the RENARTWLK murals. Local artists and vendors will be on hand and a Make-N-Take Art Tent will be set up on park grounds. There will also be live performances by local musicians and hourly drawing of prizes. Admission and parking are free.
• FREE MEALS: Free meals will be served for youth ages 18 years and younger at the Van Rensselaer Intermediate School Monday through Friday from June 1-July 1. Breakfast will be held from 8-9 a.m., with lunch to be served from 11 a.m. to noon. Please enter through Entrance 14 at the school. For more information, call (219) 866-7822.
• MASS VACCINATIONS: The Indiana Department of Health will be offering a drive-thru mass vaccination clinic on June 22, 23 and 24 for first shots at the First Church in Wheatfield on U.S. 231 & State Road 10 near the Family Express. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This site will be offering the PFIZER vaccine. You can go online to ourshot.in.gov to schedule your appointment or just drive-thru any of the above dates without an appointment. The Pfizer vaccine is currently approved under the EUA for 12+ and we are encouraging all 12+ patients to take advantage of this drive-thru prior to the fall school year. Please note that just as with other routine immunizations, consent will be given by the parent or guardian at registration, so providers do not need proof of the child’s age to confirm eligibility. An adult MUST accompany any minor ages 12-17 years old to his or her vaccination appointment. Please take advantage of this massive drive-thru opportunity so your child is fully vaccinated prior to the fall 2021-2022 school year. Please keep in mind with 6th-graders and seniors needing shots prior to the fall school year, they will need to wait 2 weeks in between the Covid-19 vaccine and any other vaccines needed for your child.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• LEPC MEETING DATES: The Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) has released its 2021 schedule. The next meeting will be held June 10 with a Tabletop Exercise with time and location to be announced (depends on COVID situation). Access information will be available on the Jasper County website as meeting dates draw near. Other dates to remember include Aug. 12 with time and location to TBD … Oct. 14 with time and location TBD and Dec. 9 with time and location TBD.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.