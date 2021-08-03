• BLOOD DRIVE: The Apostolic Christian Church in Remington will hold a Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, Aug. 6 from 2-6, EST, in the church’s Fellowship Hall.
• BENEFIT CONCERT: The Humanitarian Distribution Gospel Concert will be held on Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the West Central High School. EST. Poet Voices will perform as well as a local quartet. A donation will be taken at the door. For more information, call (219) 204-0370.
• BACK-TO-SCHOOL FAIR: The third annual Back-To-School Fair will be held on Friday, Aug. 6 from 1-4:30 p.m. at Brookside Park in Rensselaer. Free school supplies for Rensselaer students will be offered while supplies last. Parents and students must be present and show proof of enrollment in the Rensselaer School District to receive supplies. The day will also feature food, music and fun activities for the kids.
• LIBRARY BOARD: The Jasper County Library Board will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. in the Rensselaer Library’s Meeting Room. Meetings are open to the public.
• CYBERSECURITY: The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department will hold Cybersecurity Awareness training on Thursday, Aug. 5 at the JCSD building in Rensselaer. Phil Conrad, a cybersecurity professional, will provide tips on how to protect yourself and your data. You can reserve a spot by calling (219) 866-4980 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• FESTIVAL AT KEENER FIRE: The Keener Township Fire Department will hold a festival fund-raiser on Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire station. Highlights include a car show, games, food and bounce houses. All proceeds from the event will go to the department.
• HOLBROOK GOLF SCRAMBLE: The 11th annual Justin “Dud” Holbrook Scholarship Golf Scramble will be Sept. 3 at Curtis Creek Golf Club in Rensselaer. The cost is $240 per team and on-course games and a steak dinner will be available. The event will tee off at 1 p.m. and hole sponsorships are available. Contact Jared Courtney at (219) 863-5376 or Joe Gudeman at (219) 863-2041 for more information.
• LIL’ KING & QUEEN CONTEST: The Little Cousin Jasper Lil’ King and Queen Contest will be Sept. 10 at the Jasper County Courthouse Square. It is open to all Jasper County kids ages 8-12. The theme for the 2021 festival is “Peace, Love & LCJ.” Judging will be at the Christian Church at 327 N. Van Rensselaer St. and date, time and information will be sent to contest candidates. Those who enter will be asked to fill out an application and write a paragraph on Kindness. The deadline to mail the application and paragraph is Aug. 26. Send to the Lil’ King & Queen Contest, P.O. Box 284, Rensselaer, Indiana 47978 or drop the information off at 121 W. Vine St. For more information call Mary Jo at (219) 863-3942 or Pat at (219) 866-5001.
• KID’S NIGHT: The Rensselaer Farmers Market will hold a Kid’s Night on Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 4-6 p.m. at the Jasper County Courthouse Square.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or at mownwi.org.
• LEPC MEETING DATES: The Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) has released its 2021 schedule. The next meeting will be June 10 with a Tabletop Exercise with time and location to be announced (depends on COVID situation). Access information will be available on the Jasper County website as meeting dates draw near. Other dates to remember include Aug. 12 with time and location to TBD … Oct. 14 with time and location TBD and Dec. 9 with time and location TBD.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.