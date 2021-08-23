• BENEFIT CONCERT: The Humanitarian Distribution Gospel Concert will be held on Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the West Central High School. EST. Poet Voices will perform as well as a local quartet. A donation will be taken at the door. For more information, call (219) 204-0370.
• RUMMAGE SALE: The Brushwood United Methodist Church in Rensselaer will hold its annual rummage sale on Friday, Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will go towards missions at the church.
• NEWTON COUNTY HEALTH BOARD: The Newton County Health Board will meet on Monday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Government Center in Morocco. The meeting is open to the public.
• MEMORIES ALIVE: The fourth annual Memories Alive event will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 at Weston Cemetery. There will be two presentations this year, including a stage performance at the Hall Shelter at Brookside Park at 11 a.m. and a walking tour set for 2 p.m. It will begin at the Hall Shelter and there will be eight stations with actors portraying local and county people of interest who are buried at the cemetery. There is a cost and tickets are available at Brown’s Garden and Floral Shoppe, Jordans and online at Eventbrite.com.
• JOINT DRAINAGE BOARD: The Jasper/Newton County Joint Drainage Board will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 9 a.m., CST, at the Jasper County Fairgrounds. The board will discuss the Vertical Acres Lot 2 Tripoint Agribusiness Center and the DeFries Ditch.
• FISH FRY IN BROOK: Brook will hold its annual fish fry on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Brunton Park. Dinner will be served beginning at 4:30 p.m., CST, with prices for adults and children 12 and under. A corn hole tournament will be held at 2 p.m., with registration to begin at 1:30 p.m. There will also be a raffle at 7 p.m. and pony rides and a donation bake sale will occur throughout the day. All proceeds from the event help support the Independence Day celebration.
• LCJ POWER WHEEL: Rule Car Care in Rensselaer will sponsor a Power Wheel Demolition Derby during the Little Cousin Jasper Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12. The race will be held at Rule Car Care across from the courthouse (former Charlie Roberts dealership). Registration and inspections will be held at 11 a.m. with racing to start at 1 p.m. There will be three classes for kids ages 3-10 and trophies will be awarded to the top three winners in each class. There will also be a trophy for best looking car. The entry fee is a canned food item for the local food pantry.
• DEMOTTE GOLF SCRAMBLE: The DeMotte Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Sandy Pines Golf Club in DeMotte. Registration will be held at 10 a.m. with lunch to follow at 11 a.m. Golf will begin with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. and a dinner will follow golf. You can also download and print a registration form at www.DemotteChamber.org or contact the DeMotte Chamber at (219) 987-5800. The cost is $100 per golfer, which includes 18 holes of golf, a GPS golf cart, lunch and a steak dinner. There will be raffle drawings and door prizes also. Proceeds from the event will go towards the DeMotte Chamber Scholarship Fund and other community events.
• HOLBROOK GOLF SCRAMBLE: The 11th annual Justin “Dud” Holbrook Scholarship Golf Scramble will be held Friday, Sept. 3 at Curtis Creek Golf Club in Rensselaer. The cost is $240 per team and on-course games and a steak dinner will be available. The event will tee off at 1 p.m. and hole sponsorships are available. Contact Jared Courtney at (219) 863-5376 or Joe Gudeman at (219) 863-2041 for more information.
• LIL’ KING & QUEEN CONTEST: The Little Cousin Jasper Lil’ King and Queen Contest will be held Sept. 10 at the Jasper County Courthouse Square. It is open to all Jasper County kids ages 8-12. The theme for the 2021 festival is “Peace, Love & LCJ.” Judging will be held at the Christian Church at 327 N. Van Rensselaer St. and date, time and information will be sent to contest candidates. Those who enter will be asked to fill out an application and write a paragraph on Kindness. The deadline to mail the application and paragraph is Aug. 26. Send to the Lil’ King & Queen Contest, P.O. Box 284, Rensselaer, Indiana 47978 or drop the information off at 121 W. Vine St. For more information call Mary Jo at (219) 863-3942 or Pat at (219) 866-5001.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• LEPC MEETING DATES: The Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) has released its 2021 schedule. The next meeting will be held June 10 with a Tabletop Exercise with time and location to be announced (depends on COVID situation). Access information will be available on the Jasper County website as meeting dates draw near. Other dates to remember include Aug. 12 with time and location to TBD … Oct. 14 with time and location TBD and Dec. 9 with time and location TBD.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.