• ART IN THE ALLEY: The Art in the Alley Festival will return on Saturday, July 17 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Rensselaer. The festival will celebrate the arts and downtown Rensselaer businesses at Filson Park, which is located next to the RENARTWLK murals. Local artists and vendors will be on hand and a Make-N-Take Art Tent will be set up on park grounds. There will also be live performances by local musicians and hourly drawing of prizes. Admission and parking are free.
• BACK-TO-SCHOOL FAIR: The third annual Back-To-School Fair will be held on Friday, Aug. 6 from 1-4:30 p.m. at Brookside Park in Rensselaer. Free school supplies for Rensselaer students will be offered while supplies last. Parents and students must be present and show proof of enrollment in the Rensselaer School District to receive supplies. The day will also feature food, music and fun activities for the kids.
• 3-ON-3 TOURNEY: The Rensselaer Bomber Youth Basketball League is planning its first annual Summer Sizzler 3-On-3 Basketball Tournament for Saturday, July 17 at the Jasper Newton Foundation Park at 650 W. Kannal Avenue in Rensselaer. The park is located at the old Monnet School site. The tournament will feature 10 and under, 12 and under, 14 and under, 16 and under and 18 and under divisions for both boys and girls. There will also be an adult co-ed tournament. For more information, email bomberyouthbasketball@gmail.com.
• LIBRARY BOARD: The Jasper County Library Board will meet on Monday, July 12 at 6 p.m. in the Rensselaer Library’s Meeting Room. Meetings are open to the public.
• BIPLANE RIDES: Open cockpit biplane rides will be given at the Jasper County Airport beginning July 29, with the first place to go airborne at 8 a.m., CST. Rides will run all day July 29-31 and will coincide with the Jasper County Fair. Rides will end Aug. 1 at around 11 a.m. Flights are conducted by Bald Eagle Biplane Rides and Goodfolk & O’Tymes Biplane Rides. Ride tickets can be purchased at the event. For more information, call airport manager Ray Seif at (219) 866-2100.
• KRBC MEETS: The Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission will be held Thursday, July 15 at 10 a.m., CST, at the Shelby Volunteer Fire Department in Shelby. An update on the Jasper County FEMA project as well as the Grand Kankakee Marsh County Park bank reconstruction are among the many items on the agenda.
• LIBRARY BUDGET COMMITTEE: The Jasper County Public Library Board of Trustees’ budget committee will meet on Wednesday, July 28 at 9 a.m. in the Rensselaer Library’s Storytime Room to review the 2022 budget recommendations. The public is invited to attend.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• LEPC MEETING DATES: The Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) has released its 2021 schedule. The next meeting will be held June 10 with a Tabletop Exercise with time and location to be announced (depends on COVID situation). Access information will be available on the Jasper County website as meeting dates draw near. Other dates to remember include Aug. 12 with time and location to TBD … Oct. 14 with time and location TBD and Dec. 9 with time and location TBD.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.