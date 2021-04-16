• CHICKEN/PORK CHOP DINNER: The 4-H club Bits & Pieces will hold a chicken and pork chop dinner on Saturday, April 24 from 4-7 p.m., CST, at the American Legion Post in Wheatfield. This is a carry-out only event. You can purchase tickets from a club member or at the door while supplies last. If you would like to purchase tickets in advance, call (219) 863-9913. The event is the annual fundraiser for the club, helping with the cost of awards, activities and trips.
• TREE PLANTING: The Rensselaer Urban Forestry Council will hold a tree planting ceremony on Friday, April 30 at 4 p.m. at the Jasper Newton Foundation Park. Sponsored by the Women’s Giving Circle, a tree will be planted by the Staddon Field dugout to celebrate Arbor Day. For more information, contact Karen Stanley at (219) 863-4761.
• SENIOR SAINTS: Brushwood United Methodist Church in Rensselaer will hold a Senior Saints luncheon on Wednesday, April 28 at 11:30 a.m. at the church.
• CHICKEN DINNER: The Jasper County Fair Association will hold a drive-thru chicken dinner on Sunday, May 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jasper County Fairgrounds. Meals will include chicken, cole slaw, potatoes and a dessert for $10 each.
• FISH FRY AT RVFD: The Rensselaer Fire Department will hold a drive-thru fish fry on Friday, May 7 from 4-8 p.m., CST, at the fire station.
• MUD SLUG: Willow Slough in Newton County will host a Mud Slug event on May 15, with participants paddling in a kayak for 1 mile, bicycling for another 20 miles and taking a 10-mile trail run. They will encounter a variety of terrain from sand to mud on the trail. Start time is 9 a.m. To register and to retrieve maps and more information, go to www.newtoncountyparkboard.com.
• SKIN SCREENING: Faith Lutheran Church of DeMotte at 1700 S. Halleck St. will be hosting Dr. Nicholas Retson as he performs skin cancer screening as a free service to the community on Saturday, April 24. The times are 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and it is open to the public. For more information, call (219) 987-3730.
• RENDEZVOUS: The Fulton County Historical Society in Rochester will hold its 31st annual Redbud Trail Rendezvous on April 24-25 on the north side of the Tippecanoe River, four miles north of Rochester on U.S. 31 and County Road 375 North. The Rendezvous will portray frontier history with teepees, historic tents and campsites. Food will be cooked over wood fires and there will be music and dancing. The event will be open at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., EST, on Saturday, April 24 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., EST, on Sunday, April 25. For more information, go to www.fultoncountyhistory.org.
• SHRED DAY: The spring shred day will be held Saturday, May 15 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., CST, at the Kentland Bank in Rensselaer. Bring any paperwork you wish to shred to this event.
• AUCTION ITEMS NEEDED: The Jasper County Retired Iron Club is currently looking for farm-related items for their annual fundraiser auction on June 19, 2021. Contact Jim Lanoue at 866-5970 or Steve Shide at 863-5681.
• DANDELIONS IN THE SPRING: The Jasper County Fairgrounds will hold Dandelions in the Spring on Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., CST. The event, sponsored by the Jasper County Fair Association, will feature a spring craft show with free admission. Biscuits and gravy will be served for breakfast, with beef and noodles and lasagna to be served for lunch. For more information, contact Judy Chernowsky at (219) 964-5683 or jcchernowsky@gmail.com.
• CHAMBER GOLF OUTING: The annual Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce golf outing will be held Friday, May 21 at the Curtis Creek Golf Course. Lunch and registration will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., CST, with a shotgun start set for 12 p.m., CST. Membership is not required to participate. For more information about registration or sponsorship opportunities, email the chamber at infor@rensselaerchamber.com. The chamber’s number is (219) 866-8223.
• COVID TESTING: Sheets Family Practice in Rensselaer will hold COVID testing drive-thru days on Mondays and Wednesday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily. Testing will be closed Tuesdays and Sundays. The clinic is located at 123 S. McKinley Avenue on the corner of McKinley Avenue and East Washington St. Pull up the tent outside the clinic and remain in your vehicle. No appointment is necessary and testing covered for all patients, including the uninsured. For more information or to pre-register, call (219) 866-1890.
• JCPL APPOINTMENTS: Jasper County Public Library is now offering appointments outside of its normal public hours for high risk and vulnerable individuals. This is done by appointment only. Normal business hours for all three branches are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. High risk and vulnerable individuals are considered those 65 and over, and those who have underlying medical conditions. Curbside service is still available at all locations. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact your local library: Rensselaer Library (219) 866-5881, DeMotte Library (219) 987-2221, Wheatfield Library (219) 956-3774.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• LEPC MEETING DATES: The Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) has released its 2021 schedule. The next meeting will be held April 8 from 12-1 p.m., CST, via the Zoom platform. Access information will be available on the Jasper County website as meeting dates draw near. Other dates to remember include June 10 with a Tabletop Exercise with time and location to be announced (depends on COVID situation) … Aug. 12 with time and location to TBD … Oct. 14 with time and location TBD and Dec. 9 with time and location TBD.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.