JASPER COUNTY — The annual Jasper County Art League show is coming to an end at the Lilian Fendig Gallery at the Carnegie Center, with a closing reception on Friday, Oct. 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The exhibition, hosted by the Prairie Arts Council, features around 30 pieces from various mediums, including painted gourds, paintings, photographs, glass, quilting and fibers.
“This is a really good demonstration of the talent in our league,” said Lori Murphy, co-president of the art league.
Typically, the art league holds a show in the fall featuring the members’ work. Murphy said the theme for the annual exhibit is discussed the year before and a final decision is made after Christmas. This year, the theme is Sounds of Harmony.
“It was one of the ideas that were thrown out there. We come up with the top three ideas and we talk about what they look like,” Murphy said. “Sometimes people need to understand it. It can be a little abstract in thinking sometimes. That is kind of what happened with this one. How do you make a visual out of an auditory implication?”
Murphy said it was interesting to hear what some artists were thinking regarding the Sounds of Harmony theme. Several times the artists talked about birds and nature.
“At the time, people didn’t know exactly what they might want to do, but there were things that could be created that could physically make noise,” Murphy said. “We kind of imply that you can go any route.”
The league held an art exhibit last year with special restrictions regarding COVID-19. The theme was Reflections, which allowed artists to think abstractly, such as reflecting on one’s life, or literally, such as using mirrors or glass.
Murphy created two pieces of artwork for the show. One of her first ideas was to make wind chimes. Murphy’s medium is clay and the idea seemed easy.
“I have always been one to give myself a challenge and to push myself to do something that I haven’t done before,” Murphy said. “I started thinking about what has parts to it and physically makes noise and it progressed to the idea of a fountain.”
The thought of a fountain evolved into a fountain and a fountain with birds. Murphy wanted the birds to look like they were chirping. She then incorporated water into the birds’ mouths. The challenge for Murphy was how to construct the plumbing with the clay. She created two different fountains in case one of the fountains didn’t work.
“When they both ended up working, I was ecstatic,” Murphy said. “It was an investment — emotional, physical, time, everything — but it was a great challenge.”
Murphy has been throwing clay since 1984 when Roger Beehler was the Rensselaer Central High School art teacher. She has always tried to push her work to the next level. In the last two or three years, she has invested a lot of time in throwing.
The art league is a guild of artists who want to continue to create while also working and living their daily lives. Area artists established the nonprofit organization in 1972.
“In the past, we have not gotten away from creating, but it’s been more like business meetings. For this next year, we really want to focus on spending more time creating,” Murphy said. “We want the camaraderie together while we create.”
Murphy is co-president of the league with Gail Woolever.
The next exhibit at the Prairie Arts Council Lilian Fendig Gallery is called Master Teachers/Master Artists. It will honor the lifetime service of retired art educators who continue to create. The holiday show and sale will be on Nov. 12 and 13, and the final exhibit at the gallery will be the annual juried photography show.