Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, September 21
Kelly M. Cooley of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement.
Richard J. Manns of Wheatfield was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Deanna L. Melroy was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended.
Richard E. Webber Jr. of Brook was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe.
Monday, September 20
Joshua M. Betts of Wheatfield was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Thomas G. Chambers of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for burglary, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe or hypodermic needle.
Joshua S. Gottfried of Rensselaer was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery and criminal mischief with damage under $750.
Rebecca D. Harrington of Morocco was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Brandon J. Jillson of Remington was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft and forgery/counterfeiting.
James D. Kline of Lafayette was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
Demarco M. Morrison of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Jose Valdez Cruz of Frankfort, Indiana, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for habitual traffic violator and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Ryan A. Vaught of Lowell was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
Joshua W. Wilson of Lafayette was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft of a vehicle.
Friday, September 17
Mayra L. Erazo of Fair Oaks was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
James Kline of Oaklawn, Illinois, was arrested for operating a vehicle without obtaining a license and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated resulting in bodily injury.
Thursday, September 16
Christopher W. Collins of Wheatfield was arrested for contempt of court.
Lydia B. Davaney oc Chesterton was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Betty G. Porter of Warsaw, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation, invasion of privacy, harassment and stalking.
Christopher L. Williams of Lowell was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, September 15
Brandon J. Jillson of Remington was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of a syringe or needle and possession of methamphetamine.
Miranda M. Steele of Remington was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a controlled substance or narcotic drug.
Tuesday, September 14
Michael L. Hittle of Kentland was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Tyler L. Holloway of Fair Oaks was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for non-support of a dependant/child.
Alisha M. Jager of DeMotte was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, criminal trespass and theft.
Victoria E. Klarich of Wheatfield was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant member of the family or pregnancy is known.
Jeffrey C. Martin of Cedar Lake was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for non-support of a dependant/child.
Monday, September 13
Kaylynn L. Holt was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for assisting a criminal, false informing/reporting, invasion of privacy and obstruction of justice.
Robert L. Vandrunen III of DeMotte was arrested as a habitual traffic violator and theft.
Romaris L. Walton of Berwyn, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated resulting in a death, reckless homicide, operating with a controlled substance resulting in serious bodily injury, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment), operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (reckless driving) and operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance in the body.
Wednesday, September 8
Brian S. Battering of Lafayette was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
Damond R. Gregory of Lafayette was arrested for probation violation.
DeWayne A. Landrith of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for battery.
Tuesday, September 7
Dylan S. Boots of Rensselaer was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and domestic battery.
Shawn L. Boots of Remington was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment) and contempt of court.
John A. Idzik of DeMotte was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more and prior conviction of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Richard R. Lacosse of Rensselaer was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Rodney A. Oliver Jr. of Rensselaer was arrested for contempt of court.
Angela L. Pullins of DeMotte was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Andrew J. Silva of Portage was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license and reckless driving.
Antonio Zmani of Lincoln Mills, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
Friday, September 3
Devoe S. Watkins of Rensselaer was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thursday, September 2
Nathan O. Kopka of DeMotte was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for burglary and organized theft.
James J. Sturgeon of Rensselaer was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.