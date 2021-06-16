Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, June 15
Jeffery A. Orzechowicz of DeMotte was arrested for criminal mischief.
Monday, June 14
Blake J. Brown of LaPorte was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for theft/shoplifting with a value of at least $750 and less than $50,000.
William N. Campbell III of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while suspended.
Gregory R. Gillian of Wheatfield was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
John A. Idzik of DeMotte was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for residential entry, burglary/breaking and entering.
Joseph L. McNeiley was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment) and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, prior conviction.
Randall J. Newcomb of DeMotte was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for stalking and invasion of privacy.
Ricardo N. Perez-Alconedo of Wolcott was arrested by the Remington Police Department for intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
Ivan N. Rivera of Franklin Park, Illinois, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Adam M. Sanoff of DeMotte was arrested for probation violation.
Savannah N. Summers of Griffith was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for public intoxication.
Friday, June 11
Elijah G. Fleming of Portage was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Kenneth McCullough Jr. of Lake Station was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Robert J. Neeley of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, June 10
Savanna F. Goetz of Morocco was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and driving while suspended, prior.
Brian A. Hickey of DeMotte was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for domestic battery.
Ashley E. Rentschler of Rensselaer was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for false informing.
Wednesday, June 9
Dante A. Copeland of Indianapolis was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of marijuana, hashish or hash oil.
Wilmer B. Pleitez Valencia of Monon was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license and reckless driving.
Bryan L. Truex was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
Tuesday, June 8
Brian K. Kelly of Gary was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for dealing marijuana, hashish or hash oil, possession of marijuana, hashish or hash oil and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, June 7
Timothy J. DeBolt of Churubusco, Indiana, was arrested on a warrant.
Khaldon T. Esawi of Union, Kentucky, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
James E. Huff Jr. of DeMotte, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia and domestic battery of a person at least 18 years of age against a person less than 14 years of age.
Geraldo J. McGee of Goshen was arrested and held.
Randall J. Newcomb of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for stalking, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Evan M. Susnis of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and a minor in possession of alcohol.
Porfirio Tochimani of Aurora, Illinois, was arrested and held.
Richard J. Walker of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Friday, June 4
Kayla D. Jones, 28, of Columbus, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
Joshua A. Knutson, 25, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended, prior.
Justin R. Massey, 27, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department and held.
Christopher E. Salinas, 32, was arrested for driving while suspended, prior, and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
Thursday, June 3
William H. Moore, 58, of Remington, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and endangerment.
Tuesday, June 1
Daniel J. Smith, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Community Corrections for probation violation.
Brano Coric, 64, of Munster, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Jonathan S. Haberlin, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for theft of property at least $750 and less than $50,000 and false reporting.
Robert A. Mason, 62, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery.
Mark C. Noell, 51, of DeMotte, was arrested for domestic battery and confinement.
Parrish G. Smith, 24, of Chicago, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for resisting law enforcement where the defendant uses a vehicle, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and reckless driving.
Daniel Vansach, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery and residential entry/trespassing.
Friday, May 28
Christine R. Spencer, 54, of Monticello, was arrested for residential entry, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, May 26
Matthew J. Bijak, 44, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.