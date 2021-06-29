Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, June 28
Quintin R. Jeffries of Gary was arrested and held.
Friday, June 25
Trevor L. Kiser of Morocco was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age (endangerment).
Andrew N. Marich of DeMotte was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Zachariah J. Marshall of DeMotte was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal trespass.
Jose O. Morales-Ribera of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for never receiving a drivers license.
Alan J. Shonk Jr. of Winamac was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.
Savannah N. Summers of Griffith was arrested by the Remington Police Department for public intoxication.
Gresian D. Walton of Indianapolis was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Thursday, June 24
Jason R. Hisick of DeMotte was arrested and held.
Wednesday, June 23
Xzavier W. Fontaine of Rensselaer was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department to serve a sentence.
Lisa C. Shiyan of Rensselaer was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Eric M. Skinner of Lowell was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Hunter D. Snow of Medaryville was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery with serious bodily injury.
Tuesday, June 22
Lance C. Fenwick of Indianapolis was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of a firearm, possession of a cocaine or a narcotic drug and dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug.
Aniyah J. Manns of DeMotte was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for burglary/breaking and entering.
Patrick A. Schloot of Wabash was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for non-support of a dependent.
Monday, June 21
Benjamin E. Holden Jr. of Merrillville was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft of a vehicle.
Jacob A. Parketon of Portage was arrested by the Jasper County Community Corrections for unauthorized absence from home detention.
Friday, June 18
Jamaile F. Andino Jr. of Indianapolis was arrested by the Indiana State Police for carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction within the last 15 years.
Daniel R. Dillman of Star City was arrested for driving while suspended.
Thursday, June 17
Samuel R. Reeves of Lafayette was arrested for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age and interference with reporting a crime.
Wednesday, June 16
Kevin E. Rollins of Slidell, Louisiana was arrested and held.
Tuesday, June 15
Amisty A. Barker of Wheatfield was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Hana C. Humble of South Bend was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving.