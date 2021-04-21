Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, April 20
Daniel Dean Chavez, 32, of Portage, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Damian Donnell Smith, 52, of Cincinnati, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated (endangering) and driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor).
Monday, April 19
Jerald Irvin Crider, 30, of Winamac, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement and residential entry.
Joshua Caleb Irwin, 31, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
John Raymond Ratliff, 29, of Chicago, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Friday, April 16
Tyler Allan Bogash, 20, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Christopher Wade Collins, 31, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal confinement and domestic battery.
Thursday, April 15
Samuel Robert Bass, 30, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Kenneth Mark Gust, 31, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Roger Christopher Hicks, 48, of Sedalia, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Rodney A. Oliver, 25, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Amy Michelle Quasebarth, 32, of Battle Ground, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Wednesday, April 14
Mathias Daniel Gaumer, 54, of Reynolds, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended, prior.
DeAndra Lavell Hunt, 26, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
William Clearance May, 34, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Jacob Anthony Parketon, 27, of Portage, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for auto theft, possession of Legend drugs paraphernalia, driving while suspended (prior), theft and criminal mischief.