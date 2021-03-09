Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, March 9
Alexandria A. Gudorf, 28, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Scott David Helmcke, 56, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to return to lawful detention and probation violation.
Cody Charles Polsgrove, 26, of Walkerton, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Monday, March 8
Jonathan David Broertjes, 34, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for habitual traffic violator and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
Jason Adam Clowers, 36, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Alicia Shanta Cobbs-Jefferson, 30, of Gary, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated (A misdemeanor).
Brandon S. DeYoung, 31, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of Legend drugs paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
David Allen Davis, 52, of Wheatfield, was arrested on a court order.
James Matthew Grigsby, 47, of Merrillville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Keith Brian Wagner, 42, of Chesterton, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Friday, March 5
Thomas Gene Chambers, 28, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Rodney Lee Howard, 50, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Steven Zackery Wilson, 28, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Thursday, March 4
Arthur Raymond Burchett, 41, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended and auto theft.
Donald G. Oliver, 46, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement, battery against a public safety officials, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug, reckless driving and possession of Legend drugs paraphernalia.
Dustin Michael Wilson, 32, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Wednesday, March 3
John Walter Chapman, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for visiting/maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Legend drugs paraphernalia and possession of paraphernalia.
Arturo Flores Dominguez, 46, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended.
Kyle Andrew Martin, 30, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Zachary Allen Smith, 38, of Kokomo, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a parole violation.
Tuesday, March 2
Brandon Lamar Taylor, 28, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for never receiving a license and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.