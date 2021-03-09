Jasper County Arrest Log

Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Windy with mostly cloudy skies. High 66F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy early with showers becoming likely after midnight. There is the chance of a thunderstorm. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.