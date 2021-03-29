Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, March 29
Ryan Edward Anderson, 18, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery with serious bodily injury.
Mohammed Osman Elobaid, 29, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcemement, no driver’s license when required and failure to identify.
Sebastian Nicholas Evans, 19, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Gomer Daryel Minix, 61, of Monterey, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Christopher Dewayne Reynolds, 30, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for strangulation and domestic battery.
Tori Lee Stormoen, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held.
Friday, March 26
Kristal Nichole Debarge, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Edward Hughes, 31, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of cocaine/narcotic drug.
Michael Glen Robinson, 54, of Noblesville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for insurance fraud, theft and false informing.
Lynette Ann Schleman, 35, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of cocaine/narcotic drug.
Ronnie Scott Uylaski, 40, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Thursday, March 25
Jessie Sue Brown, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Jonathan Xavier Hall, 20, of Goodland, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement and battery with injury.
Ricky Lee Ward, 36, of Cedar Lake, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Wednesday, March 24
William David Lamphier, 42, of New Castle, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for sex registration violation.
Joseph Steven Pisarski, 35, of Hebron, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated (endangering) and driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor).
Joseph Wayne Stamper, 36, of Michigan City, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Tuesday, March 23
Sharnita Lashay Edwards, 28, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Michele R. Howes, 48, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Jorge A. Leon Nunez, 26, of Chicago, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated (refusal), operating while intoxicated with injury and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
James Joseph Sturgeon, 32, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for public indecency.
Kevin Ward, 35, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Howard Kenneth Webber, 52, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Eugene J. Wilson, 50, of Eubank, New York, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated (endangering) and driving while intoxicated, C misdemeanor.
Kristen Nicole Wireman, 40, of Francesville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.