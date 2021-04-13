Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, April 13
Richard James Manns, 30, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for non-support of a dependent child.
Chad Richard Searborough, 33, of Rochester, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Monday, April 12
Sam Bowen, 50, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Shiann Marie Brown, 23, of Bath, Michigan, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of methamphetamine.
John Joseph Burt, 37, of Flat Rock, Arkansas, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of cocaine/narcotic drug.
Douglas Lee Carter, 21, of Lansing, Michigan, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
Larry Joseph Clodi, 41, of Fowler, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated (A misdemeanor).
Alexandria Ann Gudorf, 28, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended.
Breeannin Lee Lacefield, 32, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Debra Lee Sahm, 42, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for assisting a criminal.
Jake London Wright, 27, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Friday, April 9
Jeronimo Wilson Aguilar, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor) and never receiving a license.
Angelo Michael Hopson, 38, of Chicago, was arrested and held.
Steve Edward Hughes, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested and held.
Sonya Maria Peters, 62, of Earl Park, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Dalton Kenneth Shafer, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Thursday, April 8
Benjamin Lewis Elders, 35, of Hammond, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of paraphernalia, theft, burglary with intent to commit a felony or theft, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and false informing.
Jorge Morales, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested for never receiving a license, driving while intoxicated (endangering) and driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor).