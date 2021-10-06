Jasper County Arrest Log
Wednesday, October 6
Terrence M. Main of Martinton, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Aaron C. Worachek of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.
Tuesday, October 5
Seneca C. Larson of Shelby, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery, strangulation and confinement.
Kevin A. Marlin of Rensselaer was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation and contempt of court.
Michael D. Ray of Muskegon, Michigan, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Shawn T. Silver of DeMotte was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Aaron C. Worachek of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.
Monday, October 4
Mandeep S. Bhullar of Lake Village was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for battery and criminal conversion.
Travis R. Bulthuis of Lafayette was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended with prior suspension within 10 years.
Antonio N. Contreras of Bloomington, Indiana, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
Stephanie L. Farmer of Remington was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age and interfering in reporting of a crime.
Henry N. Freeman of Chicago was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Fidelina G. Ortiz of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Jackie L. Woynarowski Jr. of Hobart was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.
Friday, October 1
Dennis D. Hanaway Jr. of Noblesville, Indiana, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement.
Charlisa D. Vorice of Lafayette was arrested by the Indiana State Police for invasion of privacy.
Ryan K. Wright of Rensselaer was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe.
Thursday,, September 30
Scott D. Helmcke of DeMotte was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for public intoxication, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
Kelly L. Peterson of Culver, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Sarah W. Salamah of DeMotte was arrested for contempt of court.