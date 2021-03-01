Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, March 1
Christopher Wade Collins, 31, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Ann Marie Lovely, 26, of Mount Ayr, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Sarah Victoria Macielewicz, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor).
Randy Michael Budd, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to maintain insurance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Brett Steven Sheffer, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery and possession of paraphernalia.
Carrie Jo Widgery, 40, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for visiting/maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, February 26
Andrew Bradley Money, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Thursday, February 25
Aisha Lyn Haliburton, 24, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated (A misdemeanor).
Jerry Zavala, 36, of Hobart, was arrested by the Indiana State Police as a habitual traffic violator.
Wednesday, February 24
Richard R. Lacosse, 48, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated (A misdemeanor).
Brian Allen O’Brian, 55, of Highland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated (A misdemeanor).