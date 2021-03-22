Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, March 22
Matthew Warren Anderson, 36, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for auto theft, criminal mischief and criminal recklessness.
Eric William Early, 44, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery with injury.
Kelly Theodore Gilbert, 28, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for public intoxication.
Brittney Nicole Gusta, 30, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated (D felony) and driving while intoxicated, endangering.
Angela Renee Julian, 27, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of Legend drugs paraphernalia.
Breeannin Lee Lacefield, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Blake Nolan Mills, 18, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for child molesting, criminal confinement and contributing to delinquency of a minor.
Thursday, March 18
Jose Richard Cantu, 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for reckless driving.
Joseph Allen Tyrell Scott, 19, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Wednesday, March 17
Kevin Lee Griffith, 29, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Jacob Scott Rabe, 18, of Pittsboro, Indiana, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating while intoxicated (refusal), leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and possession of a controlled substance.
Tuesday, March 16
Ryan Keith Wright, 40, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for parole violation.
Monday, March 15
Brian Scott Battering, 28, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Cory Allen Faler, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft of a firearm.
Kelon Aaron Jackson, 31, of Gary, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended.
Thursday, March 11
Oscar Javier Andrades-Alvarado, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested for never receiving a driver’s license.
Brandon Scott Hitt, 44, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Jason Scott Nance, 35, was arrested by the Indiana State Police and held.
Jeremy James Wadzinski, 44, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation.
Wednesday, March 10
Sam Bowen, 50, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for dealing in methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
Taiya Victoria Brasher, 27, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Jack Tyler Fleming, 35, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held.
Jason Michael Kearney, 32, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for dealing in meth at least 10 grams, dealing in meth 5 grams but less than 10 grams, dealing in meth less than 5 grams (enhancement), dealing in cocaine less than 5 grams (enhancement), possession of meth, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug, possession of a Legend drug without a prescription, dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, visiting/maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
Emily Ann Madison, 32, of Delphi, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended.
Andrew Dalton Peterson, 31, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.