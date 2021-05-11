Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, May 11
Jeffrey Edward Hemminger, 42, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Christopher Channing Mathis, 29, of Kentland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine/narcotic drug.
Monday, May 10
Krysten Nicole Casey, 32, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated (D felony).
Steven Tedric Clapp, 50, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Hanna J. Helton, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated with injury.
Matthew Steven Hoover, 28, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Corey Dean Station, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery with serious bodily injury.
Friday, May 7
Skyler Steven Cavinder, 33, Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamines and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, May 6
Joshua Curtis Rich, 21, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear and invasion of privacy.
Heather Ruth Snow, 43, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Wednesday, May 5
Vernon Lee Goad, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Joseph Alan Travis, 23, of Portage, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.