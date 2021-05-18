Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, May 18
Timothy Scott Crider, 28, of Winamac, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a motor vehicle without a license and auto theft.
Erik Anthony Smith, 30, of Lake Station, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Monday, May 17
Syretta Aileen Mosley, 49, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Keith Brian Mullins, 56, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for criminal trespass.
Kyle Joseph Whitaker, 35, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Friday, May 14
Shawn Richard Doege, 44, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for maintaining a common nuisance.
Jeffrey Edward Hemminger, 43, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Dustin Michael Wilson, 32, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, May 13
Daniel D. Lemke was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for habitual offender.
David E. Grater was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for burglary with unlawful entry of residence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, sale/manufacturing of a controlled substance and identity theft.
Ashley N. Dowdy was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of marijuana.
Geraldo J. McGee was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Wednesday, May 12
Tameka Dash Justice, 39, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of cocaine and paraphernalia.