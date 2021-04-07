Jasper County Arrest Log
Wednesday, April 7
Gabrielle Esther Bassett, 34, of Lake Station was arrested by the Indiana State Police for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle as a weapon and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Christopher Daniel Bonakowski, 40, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Scott David Grevenstuk, 59, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia.
Aisha Lynn Haliburton, 24, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department ffor driving while suspended, criminal mischief and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
Tuesday, April 6
Trey Lyle Daniels, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Travis Allen Prichard, 31, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Monday, April 5
Tyler Steven Hennin-Myers, 28, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for habitual traffic violator and theft.
Aram Antwon Lave Daniels, 39, of East Chicago, was arrested by the Indiana State Police and held.
Dana Marie Lockhart, 44, of Woodward, Oklahoma, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Angela Beth Miller, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Trini Eileen Vicenti, 31, of DeMotte, was arrested by Rensselaer Police Department for operating while intoxicated, refusal.
Thursday, April 1
Duncan Thomas Davis, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violence of work release.
Mathew J. Feleki, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Dustin Lee Keaton, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for visiting/maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a Legend drug without a prescription.
Wednesday, March 31
James Jamoal Chandler, 41, of Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested and held.
Jaden Alexanderia Mulloy, 18, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Willie James Rogers, 35, of Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested and held.
Jerry Wayne Simonton, 56, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for child molesting.
Tuesday, March 30
Edwin Aguilar-Guerra, 18, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for never receiving a driver’s license.
Clayton L. Hesh, 50, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated, refusal.