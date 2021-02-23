Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, February 23
James Brown, 31, of Fowler, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Michael John Mazzerle, 45, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Monday, February 22
Jennifer Rose Ciesielski, 34, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for false reporting.
David Allen Doyle, 52, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Jeremy Keith Dykhuizen, 48, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for trespass.
Matthew Thomas Hostetler, 27, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for child molesting.
Shane Brant Junk, 18, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Carlos Medrano, 47, of Cicero, Illinois, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor) and driving while intoxicated, endangering.
Nikko Emmanuel Waddell, 26, of Smyma, Tennessee, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear and contempt of court.
Briar Scott Walker, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Steven Z. Wilson, 28, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, February 19
Jennifer Rena Benton, 34, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for parole violation.
Tyler James Wireman, 25, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for strangulation and domestic battery.
Thursday, February 18
Patricia Ann Espey, 54, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Mark Anthony Albert Lopez, 26, of Saint Cloud, Florida, was arrested by the Indiana State Police and held.
Charles R. Polomchak, 58, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Wednesday, February 17
Scott David Grevenstuk, 58, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Michael Kasky, 46, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Matthew Robert Lundstrom, 39, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for non-support of a dependent child.
Jeremy Michael Manns, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Carl Arthur Reinhold, 26, of Fountain, Michigan, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for auto theft, resisting law enforcement and theft.
Cody James Snowden, 25, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of Legend drugs paraphernalia and driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor).
Danielle Janee Thomas, 36, of East Chicago, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Lee Allen Tillema, 37, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.