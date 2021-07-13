NEWTON COUNTY — Carly James has been named the 2021 Miss Newton County.
James edged several candidates during the annual event on July 12 at the Pun’kin Vine Fair and was fitted for a crown by 2019 queen, Devin Hindes. Joining James on the queen court are first runner-up Miss Newton County Hannah Vanderwall, 2021 Miss Teen Newton County Alexis Standish and first runner-up Miss Teen Addison Standish.
James, who won the county’s Little Miss title in 2009 as a 6-year-old, is the daughter of Cary and Gayle James of Morocco.
Each contestant competed in several event, including interview, professional wear and evening gown. Many skills are required in these areas such as poise, ability to converse and stage presence.
As the winner of Miss Newton County 2021, James will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Newton County Fair Association, earns the chance to use a car for fair week from Emerson-Sondgerath in Kentland and earns a trip to Indianapolis to compete for the title of Miss Indiana State Fair later this year.
The queen and her court will be very visible on the fairgrounds as they attend judging and grandstand events, do interviews with the media and participate in many other activities as they reign over the 2021 Pun’kin Vine Fair.