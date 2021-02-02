Jack E. Kingsbury
Jack Ervin Kingsbury, 97, Monticello, passed away Jan. 29, 2021, at his winter residence in Englewood, Fla.
He was born May 23, 1923, in Wolcott, to the late Fern and Fae Kingsbury.
He was a graduate of Wolcott High School.
He was a lifelong farmer, farming his family farm in White County.
Jack was a veteran of World War II. His ship was headed for the South Pacific when they stopped in Panama. There he was one of a few that was offered an office job, and remained in Panama the remainder of the war.
Jack was a lifetime member of the American Legion and a member of the Masonic Lodge.
He enjoyed playing golf, especially with his good friend Harry Voorhis. Jack and Harry also played a lot of gin, along with their friends at the American Legion. Much fun was also had with his friends in the Domino Group.
Jack loved his boats and his cars. He spent many years living by the water in Monticello and Florida and spent many hours boating with his family and friends.
Jack is survived by Betty (Shoup), his wife of 72 years. Also surviving are two daughters, Jackie (David) Hickman, Gilda (Joe) Hickman; grandchildren Greta (John) Dutton, Bart (Angie) Hickman; and great-grandchildren Kate, Abby, Aiden, Jack and Connor.
Jack loved his family, and in his eyes his daughters could do no wrong. His last words were “I love you” to his wife.
There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions to The White County Food Pantry.
Friends and family are encouraged to share a memory or a message of condolence at springerfuneralhome.com.
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home is entrusted with care.