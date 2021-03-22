The IWCC Co Op Rifle Club faced some serious competition on March 13 during the Illinois Precision Rifle League Championship, according to a news release from the club. The Raider team, comprised of Adriana Schroeder, Justin Kuipers, Emily Barbieri and Kourtnie Beherns, came in third overall with a team score of 2225-82 out of a possible 2400. Central Illinois Precision Shooting (CIPS) came in first followed by Saint Louis University High School (SLUH). IW topped its favorite rival, Quincy High School, by 11 points. Both the Raiders and the Blue Devils had a split season due to the Tier 4 restrictions this winter.
Adriana Schroeder was the top Raider with a score of 577-30/600-60. Sophomore Kourtnie Beherns a last minute addition to the team, turned in a personal best of 551-20. Senior Jacob Kuipers also fired a 551 with 16 center shots, 4 shy of Beherns’ 20 center shots. Senior Emily Barbieri fired a 546-16 rounding out the individual Raider scores. CIPS’ Ryle Passmore, and Junior Olympic (JRO) contender, fired a 594-48. Past Raiders who qualified for the JRO include Quintin Miller, John Finegan and Josie Peters. The JRO for 2020 was cancelled due to the pandemic and the long time location of Colorado Springs is expected to change going forward.
During an event on March 7 the Raiders again did their best to fill the line at CIPS for some competition and coaching. The team fielded 12 including many who had never been on another range. Lilly Anderson, Tyler Balthazor, Kourtnie Beherns, Dylan Behrends, Connor Bernard, Tony Espinosa, Luckie Ford, JP Gosset, Wyatt Herscher, Adriana Schroeder, Tanner Tholen, and Katherine Winkle made the trip to Bloomington. Adriana Schroeder was the top precision shooter and Lilly Anderson was the top sporter shooter. Coach Joe Miller of CIPS held a short clinic after the Raiders fired a 3 x 10 match; three positions and ten record shots per position in kneeling, prone and standing. Adriana Schroeder was honored during the event for firing a “possible.” A possible is a 100 out of 100 score, the highest “possible” score. Her target joined others on the ceiling at the CIPS range in what can be called an overhead hall of fame.
The Raiders' season continues with fun matches such as the Candy Crush Match, Perfect 10 Match and the always popular Shoot-off. The Shoot-off is modeled after the Olympic Finals. Shooters set up for the standing position and are allowed 50 seconds to execute a shot. Unlike the Olympics the shooter with the lowest point value for the shot is eliminated (but allowed to continue). Occasionally there are ties that must be eliminated by re-firing the final shot but in the end there can be only one. Sometimes those eliminated early in the shoot-off start to out-shoot the ones remaining. But this is a test of consistency and determination and there can only be one at the end of the shoot-off. The Candy Crush Match is exactly what it sounds like for sporter shooters. The Candy Crush Match is also the opposite of what it sounds like for the precision shooters. Sporter shooters try to break candy and precision shooters try not to break candy. Yes there are precision shooters who can get the 0.177 diameter pellet through the center of a life-saver candy at 33 feet!
"As we look towards our 50th season we see the Rifle Club graduating several seniors and we are looking for those who want to join us for safe and straight shooting with an eye towards rebuilding teams, improving personal scores and having fun," wrote Doug Miller in the release. The final match of the season will be a CMP match at the ISRA Range near Bonnfield Illinois on April 11. "The team would also like to thank the NRA Foundation for awarding the grant request for pellets and spotting scopes. In all $3,500 in equipment and consumables were provided by the NRA Foundation that is supported in large part by the Friends of the NRA," he said.