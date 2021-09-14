LAFAYETTE — Ivy Tech Community College Lafayette will host a Grand Opening for the new Career Coaching and Employer Connections program Sept. 21 from noon to 1 p.m.
The event will be streamed statewide through the IvyEvents app.
To view the event, attendees must install the app from their device’s app store, or go to the web app at link.ivytech.edu/CCECLafayette (case sensitive). Registration requires e-mail address, setting a password, and creating a profile. Tap JOIN and enter the code: CCEC2021.
Participants in the virtual event will have the chance to win two tickets to the Colts vs. Titans game on Oct. 17.
Ivy Tech developed the program, which brings together career development and employer outreach to meet the needs of the workforce.
Most importantly, with the student in mind, it creates a cohesive model for student and employer engagement. This new, more strategic approach will emphasize comprehensive career readiness practices working alongside academic preparation throughout a student’s college experience.
For students, the Career Coaching and Employer Connections program will provide the opportunity for:
Creation of a Career Development Portfolio: students will showcase why an employer should hire them and will include resume, cover letter, LinkedIn profile, work and learn experiences, and the professional network and connections they have built with support from their CCEC team.
Career Coaching: focused, one-to-one relationship to help the student figure out the right steps for their career path that match their values, interests, personality and skills.
Work and Learn: opportunity to build relationships with employers and gain direct experience in careers that interest the student, such as working alongside professionals in a tech company, or assisting on a Human Resources team in a healthcare organization.
The CCEC program also benefits employers by helping them find top talent for their workforce needs and/or skill-up current employees with custom training. By closely aligning the student experience and employer needs, the CCEC program will meet the specific skills and training needs of employers in Indiana, and neighboring states.
For more information about Ivy Tech Lafayette’s Career Coaching and Employer Connections program, go to ivytech.edu/Lafayette/CCEC.