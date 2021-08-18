Recently I had the pleasure of catching up with an old friend, who just so happens to be a teacher. As we discussed work and education, she shared a thought that’s really stuck with me. She said if a teacher told parents that focusing on math once a week for one hour was good enough, they’d be outraged.
It’s simply not enough time to see most kids make any progress at all, and especially if we hope they’ll know enough when the time comes for them to head into the world on their own. It should be ongoing, regular, repeated and practiced. In fact, here in Indiana, we require a minimum of two years of math instruction five days a week for one hour a day, plus homework and additional study in order to graduate high school, not to mention all the years before that. Because everyone knows that you can’t learn math to any meaningful degree if all you devote to it is one hour a week.
And yet, many are ok with once a week for an hour at a time when it comes to their Christian faith.
This isn’t exactly a novel concept either. To become a licensed electrician requires that you put in 8,000 hours of experience working under another for four years. To become a master electrician, you need another 4,000 hours. In addition to the schooling required to become certified, nurses need to fulfill 30 hours of continuing education in order to maintain that certification, and many other professional jobs are the same way. These are important for the jobs we do — though not usually all that fun — to remind us of the appropriate ways things are to be done, to teach us new insights into how we can do those jobs better, and to show that our engagement in work is living and active.
The same is true with God’s Word. My personal Lutheran self-study Bible clocks in at 2,237 pages (that’s with lots of extra notes, charts, introductions to each book, and special articles to help me get even more out of reading it). That’s less than some professionals are required to read every year to keep their job … but how often have I managed to get through those pages? My eternal life is on the line and the lives of those put under my care (both at home and in church). Certainly, just reading the Bible doesn’t save, but God does. His Word brought us to life; His Story brings us salvation.
My guess is that you spent well over an hour a week working on math growing up, but how much of that do you remember? When working with my own son with his freshman algebra homework, I often have the experience of staring at the symbols, experiencing some level of familiarity, and yet completely clueless to do anything with them. On our own, we become lax; we forget the math formulas, the history dates, the atomic number of potassium, the name of all the characters in ‘Of Mice and Men’, and the endless work procedures. We need more than an hour every week.
Being a follower of Christ is work; it takes learning and practice in order to do it well. But we put the time and the effort into all sorts of areas where someone’s life – even your own – isn’t on the line. How much more important that we remain active and vigilant in the one area of all our lives where everything is on the line.
“Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one receives the prize? So run that you may obtain it. Every athlete exercises self-control in all things. They do it to receive a perishable wreath, but we an imperishable.” (1 Corinthians 9:24–25 ESV)