KENTLAND — The Newton County Extension Office thanked volunteers, club and project leaders and more for the success of this year’s Newton County Pun’klin Vine Fair.
Extension Educator and 4-H Youth Development officer Dallas Howard said in the extension’s newsletter for September/October that many people gave their time and expertise in making 4-H worthwhile for Newton County youth.
“We also appreciate the people who contribute to booster club to make workshops, trips, awards, trophies and banners available to 4-H members,” Howard said.
The extension officer offered thanks to several people and groups, including:
• The livestock/animal superintendents and their committees: Wade and Amanda Berenda (beef), Mandi and Jeremy Vanderwall (dairy), Roxann Noel (dogs), Scott and Maureen Deno (goats), Tiffany Fox (horse and pony), Mendy Turner (poultry), Haylee Walker (rabbits), Josh Hardebeck (sheep) and John Whaley and Kyra McGraw (swine) for all their work with their members, their barns and the fair.
• Heather Light, 4-H building superintendent, for helping the extension in the 4-H building with set-up, tear-down, check-in and check-out, in addition to her work as the program assistant.
• Project leaders Robert McClatchey, Matt Walsh, Jay Cobb, Sally Conn, Diane Gonczy, Chris Wilson, Sara DeYoung, Jeanette Marter, Paul and Elaine Anderson, Doug Hartman, Tim Loughmiller and Larry Bartley for the meetings, workshops and practice sessions throughout the year to help members gain project skills and knowledge.
• The 4-H council and its officers — Larry Bartley (president), Lynse Cragun (vice president), Jennifer Hardebeck (treasurer) and Jeanette Marter (secretary — for their support. Additionally, special thanks to Kyra McGraw, who replaced Gragun as vice president after Gragun stepped down in June.
• The auction committee of Wade and Amanda Berenda, Scott and Maureen Deno, Haylee Walker, John Whaley, Josh and Jennifer Hardebeck, Kyra McGraw, Mandi Vanderwall, Mendy Turner and Randy Smith for their work in making the year’s auction a huge success for the 4-Hers.
• All of the clubs, families and volunteers that helped with project check-in and check-out, grandstand clean-up, watching the 4-H building and other tasks that helped make this fair a success.
• Newton County Fair Board for supporting the 4-H events as well as paying for judges for all 4-H static and livestock projects as well as manuals for 4-H members.
• Valerie Murphy of Visual Advantage in Earl Park for supplying trophies and plaques.
• Every club leader, project leader, superintendent and volunteer who contributed in whatever way to the character building of the youth of the community.
“This year, much like the one before, required flexibility and creative thinking,” Howard said. “All of our volunteers did an amazing job of rising to that challenge.”
As a reminder to 4-H members: the 2021-22 4-H enrollment begins Oct. 1. Fees are $20 for members in third through 12th grade, with mini members in grades kindergarten through second grade free.
New families will create a family profile and add youth into 4-H on the website, while returning families will use the same login information as 2021. The website is v2.4honline.com.
A fee will show at checkout and payment can be made with a credit card online or by cash or check at the Newton County Extension Office.