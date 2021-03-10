The Iroquois West Raiders have announced the 2020-21 varsity football schedule.
The first game is March 19 against Central. “The first game was scheduled for Saturday, March 20 against Central, but was going to be played at BBCHS on their turf field. Central has moved that game back to their school and it will now be played on Friday, March 19 at 7 p.m.,” said IW Athletic Director Kristy Arie in an email.
Rounding out the schedule for the Raiders is a game at Dwight at 7 p.m. March 26, a game at Paxton at 7 p.m. April 1, a home game against Watseka at IW at 1 p.m. April 10, a home game against Walther Christian Academy at 1 p.m. April 17 and a home game against Seneca at 7 p.m. April 23.