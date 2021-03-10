Iroquois West defeated Cissna Park 56-51 in boys basketball action of the Sangamon Valley Conference March 9.
After falling down 10-0 to start the game, the Raiders bounced back with a
big 2nd quarter to take a three point lead into halftime, said Coach Zach Monk in an email. With a two point lead in the final minute, IW was able to hit enough free throws to pull away.
Scoring for Iroquois West includes: Ryan Tilstra, 16 pts, Jack McMillan, 11 pts, Cannon Leonard, 9 pts, Clayton Leonard, 8 pts, Kade Kimmel, 5 pts, Peyton Rhodes, 3 pts, Ty Pankey, 2 pts, Lucas Frank, 2 pts.