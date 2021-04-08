WATSEKA, ILLINOIS — Free developmental screenings for Iroquois County Unit #9 children birth to age 3 will be from 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. April 30, according to information provided.
The screenings will be at the Unit #9 District Office. Call the Nettie Davis School at 815-432-2112 or Iroquois Special Education Association at 815-683-2662 to make an appointment.
Due to COVID protocol, masks will be required by everyone attending the screening and toys will not be provided in the waiting area. It is requested that only the child and one adult attend the screening. Screenings are provided by the Easterseals Jumpstart program.