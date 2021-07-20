Free developmental screening is being offered to families with children ages three to five in Iroquois County, according to a press release. Children three to five years of age will receive screening for vision, hearing, speech and overall preschool skills. Free preschool classes are available to children who qualify. Appointments are necessary to make sure all students move through the screening in a timely manner.
Staff from the Easter Seals Jump Start program will also be on site at each location to do screenings for children birth to age 2. Please call the school district or ISEA to make an appointment.
Screenings at Milford Area Public Schools #124 will be Aug. 2 from 8:30 a.m.-2:50 p.m. They will be at the Milford High School. Those attending screenings should enter through the athletic entrance at the south side of the building. Call Milford Grade School at 815-889-4174 to make an appointment.
Screenings at Iroquois County Unit #9 will be Aug. 3 from 8:30 a.m.-2:50 p.m. They will be at the Unit #9 District Office. Call the Wanda Kendall School at 815-432-4581 to make an appointment.
Screenings in the Iroquois West School District #10 will be Aug. 4 from 8:30 a.m.-2:50 p.m. They will be at the Gilman United Methodist Church. Call the Danforth Elementary School at 815-269-2230 to make an appointment.
To make an appointment for any of the screenings, people can also call Iroquois Special Education Association from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. to schedule an appointment.
Due to COVID protocol, masks will be required for those unvaccinated attending the screening and toys will not be provided in the waiting area. It is requested that only the child and one adult attend the screening.
Those who are unable to make the screening in their school district can schedule one in another district. Preschool screening is a service of the Iroquois County Public Health Department, Iroquois Special Education Association, and the local school district.