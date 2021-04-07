There were several school board races on the ballots April 6 in Iroquois County.
For the Unit 9 School Board, there were four candidates for three seats.Those votes were: Gina A. Greene, 994, Amy Daniels, 931, Russell Maulding, 904, Coy Hamilton, 721.
For the Donovan School board, there were four candidates for four seats. Those votes were: Alison Setty, 296, Brian A. Gouwens Sr., 260, Joseph Schultz, 305, George Wisniewski, 319.
For Central School Board, there were two candidates for four seats. Those votes were: Aaron Shule, 620, and Shonna Cotton Beck, 458.
For Cissna Park School Board, there were three candidates for four seats. Those votes were: Mark Wilkening, 273, Kristina L. Phelan, 266, and Brent M. Neukomm, 283.
For the Iroquois West School Board, there was one person on the ballot, Anthony J. Miller, and five write in candidates for three seats. Those votes were: Anthony J. Miller, 620, Erica Wahls, 376, David Haase, 365, Jill M. Johnson, 201, Jacob Johnson, 69 and Robert Kramer, 34. There were 21 other write-in votes.
For Crescent -Iroquois School Board, there were three candidates for three seats. Those votes include: Stephen Massey, 108, Jody Niebuhr, 103, and Christi Pheifer, 107.
For the Milford MAPS 124 Board, there were three candidates for three seats. Those votes were: Donna Hiltz, 337, Justin J. Lavicka, 364, Jeffrey Mabbitt, write-in, 45. There were nine other write-in votes.
For the Hercher CUSD 2 board, there were two candidates for four seats. Voting includes: Laura Rewerts, 10, Joseph R. Powers, 11.
For Tri-Point CUSD 6J board, there were four seats open with three people on the ballot. Those votes are: Terrance A. Hughes, 0, Cherie Smokovich, 0, Jason Angus, 0.
For the PBL 10 Board, four candidates were vying for four seats. Those votes are: Dawn Bachtold, 341, Craig Loschen, 340, Shawn T. Young, 336, Jason Rust, 360.
For Hoopeston 11 Board, there were three candidates for two seats. Voting include: Sharon J. Zorns, 57, Deborah K. Klaber, 59, Elizabeth Silver, 96.
For Hoopeston 11 Board, remain, there were two candidates for two seats. That voting was: Cheryl Steiner, 106, Travis Field, 107.
For St. Anne 256, two-year unexpired, there was one seat and one write-in candidate. Jed Beaupre received three votes.
For St. Anne 256 Board, three candidates were vying for four open seats. Those votes were: Barbie Emerson, 30, Tim Wendt, 32, and Lydia Leveque, 27.
For St. Anne 302 Board, one candidate was on the ballot with four seats open. Aaron Hays received 36 votes.