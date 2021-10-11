COUNTY
On Oct. 5 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Cassandra Orellana, age 26, of Beaverville. According to police reports, Orellana was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with driving while license suspended. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On Oct. 6 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Jeffrey Timmons, age 61, of Rock Falls. According to police reports, Timmons was charged with burglary to a motor vehicle. Timmons was taken into custody after deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Railroad in Buckley where Timmons was observed by witnesses removing items from a parked vehicle that did not belong to him. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Oct. 6 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Alfred R. Layton, age 50. According to police reports, Layton was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with violation of sex offender registry act. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On Oct. 7 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Jennifer L. Young, age 45, of Watseka. According to police reports, Young was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol with a breath alcohol concentration over .08. Young was taken into custody after deputies were called to investigate a two vehicle accident involving her striking a parked Watseka Police Department squad car with her vehicle in the 500 block of E. Oak in Watseka. Young was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On Oct. 7 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Heather N. Sutherland, age 42, of Triton. According to police reports, Sutherlin was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with failure to appear for driving while license suspended or revoked. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remains in lieu of bond.
CITY
Watseka
Oct. 7
Police were called to the 500 block of E. Oak for a suspicious person at 1:57 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of E. Grant for a burglary at 3:16 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of W. Walnut for a two vehicle traffic accident involving a semi with a trailer and a passenger car. No EMS needed. No citations issued.
Police were called to the 700 block of W. Walnut for suspicious activity at 10:06 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of N. 8th for a 911 hang up at 10:46 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of E. Walnut for fraudulent currency at 11:18 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of E. Grant to assist Riverside EMS at 3:15 p.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of W. Park for criminal damage to property at 4:55 p.m.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E. Walnut for a 911 hang up at 5:11 p.m.
Oct. 8
Police were called to the 500 block of S. 10th for a suspicious vehicle at 12:31 p.m.
Police were called to the 420 block of N. 2nd for a civil dispute at 12:35 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of S. 2nd for a fight in progress at 1:06 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of E. Walnut for fraudulent currency at 1:20 p.m.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E. Walnut for an animal complaint at 1:41 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of N. 2nd for an animal complaint at 4:53 p.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of W. Franklin for animal complaint at 6:16 p.m.
Police arrested Roy M. Tykol, 34 of Watseka, in the 1000 block of W. Newell St. on an active Iroquois County warrant for driving with a suspended license at 6:30 p.m.
Police were called to the 700 block of E. Locust to assist Riverside EMS at 7:24 p.m.
Police were called to the 900 block of W. North to assist Riverside EMS at 8:44 p.m.
Oct. 9
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at W. Lafayette/N. Market at 12:14 a.m. The driver was given a warning for expired registration.
Police were called to the 500 block of E. Oak for loud music at 1:55 a.m.
Police provided an escort for a funeral procession at 2:03 p.m.
Police were called to the 800 block of E. Walnut for domestic battery at 3:10 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of N. 2nd for an animal complaint at 3:31 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at N. 3rd/E. Walnut at 3:41 p.m. The driver was given a warning for disobeying a stop sign.
Police provided assistance for a neighboring agency in the 700 block of S. 2nd at 4:12 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of N. 4th at 7:44 p.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 100 block of E. Walnut at 8:58 p.m.