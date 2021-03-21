CITY
WATSEKA, ILLINOIS
March 18
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on West Walnut Street at 12:10 a.m. The driver was given a warning for expired registration.
Officers responded to a call at a residence near the intersetion of Market and Lafayette streets at 12:30 a.m. The caller stated they saw a truck drive through their yard. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
Officers observed a vehicle leave the roadway near West Walnut at Fleming streets at 12:45 a.m. Officers found that the vehicle struck a guide wire to a telephone pole and were able to locate the vehicle at a residence in the 100 block of West Washington Avenue. Officers cited Joseph D. Branchini of Watseka for driving revoked, failure to report an accident to police and leaving the scene of an accident.
Officers responded to a dispute at a residence in the 500 block of East Oak at 3:45 a.m. Officers were able to separate the parties.
Officers responded to a call in the 300 block of North Market at 1:45 p.m. for unemployment fraud.
Officers responded to a call of an impaired river at a businesses in the 700 block of West Walnut at 3:15 p.m.
Officers arrested Josh Berry on an Iroquois County warrant near West Fleming at 3:30 p.m.
Officers responded to a call in the 400 block of North Fifth at 6:30 p.m. for reports of a possible domestic dispute. Officers spoke to residents and four it to be a verbal argument.
Officers responded to a call in the 700 block of West Iroquois Street at 8:5 0.m. The caller stated a relative had hit him. According to police reports, officers arrived and found Christopher Gray of Watseka intoxicated. His wife said they had had an argument and it turned physical and he had also punched a 13 year old family member. Gray was arrested and charged with domestic battery and taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
March 20
Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle at the boat launch at 11:52 p.m.
Officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of South Fourth Street at 6:45 a.m. to make contact with a homeowner.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on South Second at Jackson Avenue at 1:27 a.m. The driver was given a warning for speeding.
Officers responded twice to a business in the 1200 block of North Jefferson at 9 a.m. for an alarm that was set off by employees.
Officers conducted a welfare check on a resident in the 600b lock of North Clarence at 12:30 p.m.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on North Sixth at Elm Street at 3:30 p.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Officers responded to a call about a suicidal person at a residence in the 500 block of East Oak at 6 p.m. The person was taken to the hospital by EMS.
Officers residence to an accident in the 100 block of South Fourth Street at 11 .m. Officers discovered a vehicle driven by Leslie Bury struck another vehicle while she was traveling north on South Fourth Street. No citations were issued.
COUNTY
Iroquois County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Police
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Kenneth D. Walls, 18, Onarga, March 17. According to police reports, Walls was charged with battery. Walls was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Savione M. Sanders, 25, Kilgore, Texas, March 18. According to police reports, Sanders was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for criminal damage to property between $10,000 and $100,000. Sanders was also charged with resisting arrest and was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Connor Wallace, 28, Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois county Jail March 18 on an Iroquois county warrant for driving on a suspended license. He posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Thomas M. Gray, 34, Watseka, March 19. According to police reports, Gray was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois county warrant for contempt of court. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.