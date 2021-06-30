The Iroquois County Fair Talent show will be held in the Grandstands on Wednesday July 14, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.
There are 30 Iroquois County youth competing in this year’s contest. We will have vocalists, dancers and piano players. Lily Anderson, Beaverville; Audrey Neukomm, Cissna Park; Savannah Reed, Danforth; Madelyn Loy, Donovan; Abby Tindle, Gilman; Pyper Sidell, Loda; London Clark, Milford; Harley Valentine, Onarga; along with Annika Greene, Vanysah Hickman, Addie Kingdon, Sarah Parsons, Libby Hamilton, Dahlia Johnson, Amelia Marcier and Kate Sabol all from Watseka, and Avery Schroeder, Wellington will fill out the Junior Division with 6 acts.
Senior Division with five acts include Rachael Dexter, Danforth, Julia Hilgermann, Chebanse, Madison Mc Taggart, Gilman and Hope Aaron, Hannah, Eheart,Lillian Eheart, Brianna Warren, Sadee Weuthrich, Megan Schippert and Mitchell Galyen from Watseka.
All contestants will be competing for prizes and the opportunity to represent Iroquois County at the IAAF State Talent Show Contest in Springfield in January 2022.
Check out our talent and find all your fair information on iroquoiscofair.com or on Facebook.