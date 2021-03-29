JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — The Jasper County Soil and Water Conservation District announces the Invasive Species Buy-Back Program available to Jasper County residents. The SWCD is providing financial assistance up to 50% of the cost to replace your invasive with a native plant, up to $300 for the replacement of species including: Callery Pear, Ornamental Pear, Norway Maple, Tree of Heaven, Siberian Elm, Buckthorn, Winged Burning Bush, Japanese Barberry, Asian Bush Honeysuckle, Privet species, Autumn Olive and more.
They are partnering with the Indiana Invasives Initiative Regional Specialist to help provide free landowner surveys that will help identify what is on your property and recommendations for management. If you are interested in applying, the application can be found at www.jaspercountyswcd.org/invasive-species.
This program is first-come, first-served. Please reach out with any questions to jaspercountysoilandwater@gmail.com.