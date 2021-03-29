Executive Director
Efforts to expand and improve internet services within Warren County kick off today with a survey developed by the Warren County Broadband Taskforce.
The task force was initiated by the Warren County Local Economic Development Organization (LEDO) in January to assess current county-wide service levels, identify residential and business needs going forward, and further county-wide expansion of services. The broadband task force is a collaboration between stakeholders representing Warren County Commissioners, Council, the Community Foundation, MSD of Warren County, LEDO, and REMC.
“We must address broadband internet services quickly,” said Ben Dispennett representing economic development on the taskforce. “Reliable, high-speed access to the internet is impacting the attraction and retention of both county residents and businesses. Just like rural electrification, railroads and highways fostered county growth in the 1900s, broadband infrastructure is required to keep Warren County thriving. This survey is a first step to quantify our county-wide coverage and develop a plan to invest in our future.”
The survey takes approximately 3 minutes to complete. Important note: Complete the survey at your primary residence for the survey to accurately measure internet speeds. The survey can be accessed by typing www.broadband.warrenadvantage.com in any web browser.
For any help or questions, please email LEDO@warrenadvantage.com