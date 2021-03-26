LOGANSPORT — The Logansport Farmers Market will conduct an informational meeting for both current and prospective vendors at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at the Cass County Fairgrounds. Attendees are asked to meet at the Cloverleaf Building.
People from the following counties are eligible to participate as vendors: Cass, Howard, Miami, Fulton, White, Carroll and Pulaski. The Farmers Market is typically open two days per week through the growing season.
The Farmers Market, situated at Fourth and Market streets in downtown Logansport, will celebrate its opening day on Saturday, June 4. The market will continue to be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October. Wednesdays will be added beginning July 7 and continue through the last week of September. Wednesday hours will be from 3-6 p.m.
In recent years the range of products from the Farmers Market has included vegetables, fruits, berries, plants, herbs, meats, eggs, honey, maple syrup, jams and jellies, honey wine (mead), unique hand-made crafts, baked goods, candy, homemade soaps and candles, knitted or crocheted projects, hand-woven rag rugs, hand-crafted sun catchers, and more. Questions concerning eligible items to sell can be addressed at the informational meeting.
Visit Logansport Farmers Market on Facebook, or for more information contact Frank at 574-699-6971 or Kathy at 574-721-3533.