NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — The INDOT Office of Transit is updating the coordinated human services transportation plans for the state's rural coordination planning regions.
Over March 17th through 31st, a series of virtual public meetings will be held to inform interested individuals about the possibilities of coordinated public and human service agency transportation and, more importantly, to listen to anyone who rides, would like to ride, and/or operates public, private or human service agency transportation.
The meetings will focus on the open discussion about gaps in available transportation service and strategies for increasing mobility. Public, private and non-profit transportation providers, human service agencies, and any individual who needs transportation should attend.
The meeting schedule is available at http://tinyurl.com/783czmmm. The schedule includes links to participate in the virtual meetings, as well as dial-in numbers to participate by phone. There is information in the flyer about requesting language translation, closed captioning, or other meeting services for people with disabilities. There is also a public input survey Newton County Community Services encourages people to fill out.