WEST LAFAYETTE — The Indiana State Police is hosting an open house at the Lafayette Post located at 5921 State Road 43, West Lafayette.
This event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18.
ISP staff will share some of their specialty teams and resources with the public. This event will give the community an opportunity to see the ISP helicopter, SWAT Team, EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), K-9 unit, and more.
There will also be free food, drinks, and a live radio broadcast by Shine 99.
People interested in attending the open house are asked to visit the Indiana State Police - Lafayette Post's Facebook page and RSVP to the event.