After an extensive investigation, Detectives from the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post have located both suspects involved in a burglary that occurred on Feb. 9, 2021, in Benton County, according to information from Indiana State Police.
The morning of Sept. 8, detectives received information that Caleb Oppelt was at a residence in Frankfort, Indiana. Shortly after detectives arrived, Oppelt fled on foot from the back of the residence. Trooper McQueary utilized K-9 Jordy, who led troopers to Oppelt’s location. Oppelt was safely taken into custody and transported to Benton County Jail. Oppelt had an active warrant for his arrest for the following charges:
1. Two Counts of Burglary — Level 1 Felony
2. Two Counts of Conspiracy to Commit Burglary — Level 1 Felony
3. Two Counts Aggravated Battery — Level 3 Felony
Paija Bennett was located in Minnesota and extradited to Benton County. Bennett is currently being held in Benton County Jail and will face the following charge:
1. Two Counts of Burglary — Level 1 Felony
Detectives were assisted on scene by Troopers from the Lafayette Post, Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section (DES), Indiana State Police Domestic Cannabis Eradication/Suppression Program (DCE/SP), and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Air Wing Division.
Detectives would like to thank the public for their assistance throughout the investigation.
- All charges listed are merely accusations at this point. All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.