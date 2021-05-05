INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Farm Bureau, the state’s largest general farm organization, will host four educator workshops this June for any interested K-12 teachers and Agriculture in the Classroom volunteers.
Ag in the Classroom is a grassroots outreach program led by INFB which helps bring agriculture education into Indiana’s schools. Indiana Ag in the Classroom is a member of the National Agriculture in the Classroom organization, whose mission is to increase agricultural literacy through K-12 education.
The workshops are designed to prepare educators and in-class volunteers to integrate available resources and hands-on activities about agriculture into an existing classroom curriculum.
The workshops also provide INFB members, who volunteer in schools through the Ag in the Classroom program, with new activities to feature during their classroom visits.
A variety of new concepts and tools will be available to help students learn more about Indiana agriculture, understand where the food they eat is grown and the important role Hoosier farmers play in their daily lives. New areas of focus include plants, GMO perspectives, the dairy and pork industries, soil health and the National Farm-to-School Network. Each workshop will feature a unique agenda with presentations and tours from local experts.
“The workshops are the perfect place to master the latest strategies for integrating agriculture into your current curriculum, as well as network with fellow Hoosier teachers and volunteers,” said Lindi Kocher, INFB’s ag education coordinator. “This year, we are excited to expand the event and offer four workshops throughout the state for volunteers and educators.”
The workshop dates and locations are:
• Tuesday, June 1, 2021 – Huntington University, Huntington, Indiana.
• Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – Ivy Tech Community College, Columbus, Indiana.
• Monday, June 7, 2021 – Fair Oaks Farms, Fair Oaks, Indiana.
• Wednesday, June 9, 2021 – Vincennes University, Vincennes, Indiana
All workshops will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT. The cost per person, per workshop is $30, with lunch and teaching materials provided. Educators may earn eight Professional Growth Plan (PGP) Points at each site.
Registration is now open for all four workshops. Due to COVID-19 transmission rates and state/county guidelines, space is limited. Visit www.infarmbureau.org/events to learn more about the attendance requirements and register to attend.
About Indiana Farm Bureau
For more than 100 years, Indiana Farm Bureau (INFB) has promoted agriculture in Indiana through public education, member engagement, and by advocating for agricultural and rural needs. As the state’s largest general farm organization, INFB works diligently to ensure a farmer’s right to farm—protecting the livelihood, land, equipment, animals and crops of Hoosier farmers—because agriculture is vital to Indiana’s economy. Learn more at INFB.org