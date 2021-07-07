INDIANAPOLIS – Lt. Gov. Suzanne and the Indiana Broadband Office announced July 7 that Carroll County is now designated as an official Broadband Ready Community.
The Broadband Ready Communities Program was created as a tool to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana.
The Broadband Ready Community certification sends a signal to the telecommunication industry that a community has taken steps to reduce barriers to broadband infrastructure investment.
“The Indiana Broadband Office and I are thrilled that Carroll County leaders have taken the necessary steps to receive the Broadband Ready Community certification,” Crouch said. “This designation comes at a great time as Indiana further invests in expanding broadband infrastructure. Our administration remains focused on getting high-speed, reliable internet service to unserved and underserved Hoosiers.”
The certification was approved by the Indiana Broadband Office following the Carroll County Commissioners adoption of a Broadband Ready Community ordinance.
“Broadband connectivity is very important for rural communities to be successful," Carroll County Commissioner Steve Pearson said. "We believe that the Broadband Ready Certification is the right step in getting our community connected. We look forward to continuing collaboration for broadband access.”
According to Scott Rudd, director of the Indiana Broadband Office, there have been seven communities that have achieved the Broadband Ready designation over the last year.
"We welcome Carroll County to the Broadband Ready family," he said. "Their leadership is to be commended for taking these steps to bring affordable and reliable broadband access to their residents."
Overall, there are 43 Broadband Ready Communities, including Jasper, Cass, Newton and Benton counties.
Via 2020 legislation, the Broadband Ready Community Program was transitioned from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) to the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA). IBO began the day-to-day management of the Broadband Ready Community Program on July 1, 2020.
For more information, visit in.gov/indianabroadband.