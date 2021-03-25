MONTICELLO — Indiana Beach now has a “sister” amusement park.
Indiana Beach Holdings LLC officials said Wednesday that it has purchased Clementon Lake Park & Splash World, a 52-acre lakeside facility located in Clementon, N.J.
“This amazing opportunity for Clementon was brought to our attention in late February, and we were lucky enough to acquire it at auction,” Indiana Beach owner Gene Staples said in a press release. “Our goal now is to use what we learned at Indiana Beach and bring that knowledge to relaunching Clementon Park.”
Staples purchased Indiana Beach in April 2020 after the park's previous owners has announced its "permanent closure." Following strict COVID-19 guidelines, Staples re-opened Indiana Beach in July 2020.
According to a story on NJ.com, the 114-year-old Clementon park was purchased for $2.37 million via an online auction.
Capital Recovery Group, an organization that conducted the auction, was offering Clementon as a “turnkey or redevelopment opportunity,” according to NJ.com, that included the property, rides and a liquor license.
The park went bankrupt and shut down in 2019
Some of the rides include the Sea Dragon arc swing with a 40-person capacity; Ring of Fire, a 360-degree loop ride; a giant Ferris wheel; and a train system with a cooled propane engine, three 18-foot long cars and a rail system.
The park was upgraded in 2003 with a splash park, including a 23,000-square-foot wave pool and beach, which were among 29 attractions. The park sits at the top of the main access road to Pine Valley, widely considered the top-ranked golf course in the world.
“Our focus will be to assess immediate needs, and in a very abbreviated time frame, do our best to have the Splash World portion of the park open by Memorial Day weekend, if not a refreshed park as a whole,” Staples said.
Clementon, one of the nation’s first trolley parks, debuted in 1907. It was family run until 2011 when it was sold to Premier Parks. It closed for financial reasons in September 2019.